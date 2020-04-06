State Rep. recovers from COVID-19

Wisconsin Rep. David Bowen (D-Milwaukee) has officially recovered from COVID-19.

After Gov. Tony Evers' signed an executive order to delay the state's April 7 election, Bowen made a statement on Monday afternoon.

“Governor Evers was 100% right to delay this election. COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise across our state, especially in Milwaukee where the Black and Hmong families of the Northside have been suffering the most. At this point, top public health officials are saying that we are entering a time when it is more important than ever to stay home and stay isolated, and to still expect thousands of Wisconsinites to gather in public to vote would not only be irresponsible, it would be deadly. The divergent examples of Michigan and Ohio have already proven this, and Wisconsin should not become another case study of how not to handle this pandemic. In the face of inaction by Republicans in the Legislature, the Governor did what was necessary to protect the people of this state," Bowen said.

Last week, Gov. Evers called the state legislature into a special session to take up legislation to postpone the election.

