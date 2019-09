Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald confirmed Tuesday that he will run to replace retiring Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner.

According to WISN radio, State Sen. Fitzgerald announced Tuesday morning that he would be entering the race for Wisconsin’s Fifth Congressional District.

Rep. Sensenbrenner announced earlier this month that he would not run for re-election in 2020. The 76 year-old is the second most senior lawmaker in the House of Representatives.