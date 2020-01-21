State Sen. Miller not running for re-election in November

He’s served the state legislature for 22 years, and now State Sen. Mark Miller (D-Monona) will be leaving the Capitol.

Miller announced he will not run for re-election on Tuesday.

“I will miss this place,” said Miller. “I will miss being a voice for clean water, for better education for children and adults, for expanded health care, for improved economic security, and for responsible governance, but I feel it is time for someone new to do this job.”

Miller started in the State Legislature in the Assembly in 1999 and has been in the State Senate since 2005. He has served as both the minority and majority leader, Finance Co-chair, and Chair of the Democratic Caucus.

“I am very fortunate to have been served by incredibly talented staff in my office for 22 years,” said Miller. “I have also enjoyed the loving support of my immediate and extended family. Good staff and family support made it possible for me to serve as well as I have.”

Miller said he is most proud of his effort to enhance responsible governance in legislative bodies. He is a trained facilitator in the Next Generation project that guides legislatures in developing practices to create a legislative culture of trust and responsibility.

State Rep. Melissa Sargent (D-Madison) released the following statement on Miller's announcement:

