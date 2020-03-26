State Senator Fred Risser not running for re-election

State Senator Fred A. Risser (D-Madison) announced he will not run for re-election.

Ninety-two-year old Risser has served in the State Senate for 64 years - and is the longest serving state or national legislator in American history, according to a release from his office on Thursday.

Risser was elected to the Wisconsin Assembly in 1956, then to the State Senate in 1962. During that time, he served as Senate Minority Leader and as Senate President.

The state senator is also the last World War II veteran still serving in either the state or nation’s legislatures, according to his office.