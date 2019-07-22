State Street Business loses sales during MG&E outage

A State Street business said the MG&E fire cost them on what should have been one of the busiest State Street shopping weekends.

Many of the shops in Downtown Madison said they had to get creative when they lost power. Serrv was one of them.

"I came in after we opened, and I had seen the store door was closed, all the lights were off, everything was down," Quinn Krantz, Serrv Assistant Manager said.

Campfire lanterns lit the way as their team brought inventory outside and set up tents for Maxwell Street Day.

“We were really doing sales outside from someone's hotspot on their phones,” Krantz said.

The clothing store had six hours without power and no access to Wi-Fi.

The systems were down and store officials said so were their profits.

“We didn't meet our goals for this weekend, in a mix because of the power outage on Friday and the weather on Saturday was awful, with the big thunderstorm warning and all of that," she said.

Krantz said in a midst of chaos, a sense of comradery pulled the weekend back together.

“A lot of the stores were in communication with one other about how to get set-up and how we could still make it into an awesome weekend for people in Downtown Madison," Krantz said.

