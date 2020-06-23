State Street business carries on legacy of giving during recovery

On May 30, John Hayes walked into his store, where he had worked for 37 years, and found it devastated.

After a night of unrest in downtown Madison, Hayes found his display cases at Goodman’s Jewelers smashed, merchandise stolen.

“It was kind of surreal to walk up to the front of the store and see everything busted up,” Hayes, president of Goodman’s Jewelers, said.

Goodman’s Jewelers has stood on State Street for decades. Hayes began working there in 1983, hired by the store’s namesakes Robert and Irwin Goodman. In 1998, Hayes took over the business from the Goodman brothers.

"I don't think there were two greater men, two better friends than I've ever had in my life," Hayes said.

Hayes was hired for a sales position, then said he became a sales manager, then general manager during his time working for the Goodmans.

“They were so kind, they didn’t prejudge anybody,” he said. “Their mantra was treat everybody like you would want to be treated, and give back to the community that supports you. Those were two basic foundations that they believed extremely strongly in and instilled in me to make sure that when I was working with them, that’s what I would do.”

Now, Hayes is in the process of cleaning up and repairing what was damaged. He said he estimates about $25,000.00 of merchandise was taken from the store, but said the biggest cost will be replacing all of the glass that was broken, as well as his carpet, now full of glass shards.

Hayes said seeing the destruction at his store and at other local businesses made him mad, but said there are bigger issues at hand.

“My heart sank when I walked in and my cases were tipped over, the glass was broken. The merchandise that they got wasn’t a big deal in the whole scope of things,” Hayes said. “Mr. Floyd’s death is a lot more important than any of this, this can all be fixed, unfortunately we can’t get him back.”

During the process of rebuilding, one of Hayes’ focuses is the ability to continue carrying on the Goodmans’ legacy of philanthropy.

"It's been very difficult. This is where I spend the majority of my time, my family is here, my employees are family, this hurts them too,” he said. “And it hurts the community because trying to maintain that mantra that Bob and Irwin have giving back to the community is really important to me, and I can’t do that if I can’t sell merchandise.”

That mantra was something the Goodmans were known for in life, and something that has kept their legacy alive even after they passed away.

One of their many areas of contribution during life was at the Goodman Pool, where their contribution of a lead gift of $2 million kicked off the campaign for the project, according to Madison Parks. Madison Parks credits that support with making the project happen.

According to the foundation in their name, the Irwin A. & Robert D. Goodman Foundation, $65 million has been given or committed throughout the Madison area since 2011. Particular areas of focus have been on nutrition, public recreation and facilities, and the Jewish community.

At Madison College, the brothers made an impact. The foundation said a contribution of over $6 million was made by the foundation to renovate the college’s softball and soccer fields and create a sports complex in the brothers’ names. That donation resulted in the Irwin A. & Robert. D Goodman Sports Complex.

Another investment in Madison College came in the form of Goodman South Campus, where the foundation gave about $10 million.

Their giving extends to public libraries in the Madison community, with over $1 million in donations. According to the Madison Public Library Foundation, donations have gone towards library programs, collections, and capital projects. That includes $250,000.00 towards the Goodman South Madison capital campaign, $175,00.00 to the Central capital campaign, and additional funds to the Dream Bus and equipment for youth services, to name a few.

The foundation also gave about $5 million to the Beth Israel Center for a large construction project.

Millions also went to the Goodman Community Center, where a donation for the capital campaign project resulted in the renaming of the center in the brothers’ honor.

"People who know Irwin and Bob know that what makes them special is how incredibly humble and generous and just down to earth they are,” said Becky Steinhoff, Executive Director of the Goodman Community Center.

Steinhoff remembers fondly her visits with the brothers at their apartment. She said they lived simply, so they could dedicate themselves to giving back to others.

“They lived in a very humble rented apartment, they drove the same car forever, they really saved everything,” she said. “In some people’s eyes it might have seemed like sacrifice, but to them it was what they wanted to do and they saved everything so they could be major philanthropists in this community."

While buildings around the community bare their name, Steinhoff said it was never about recognition to Robert and Irwin.

“Putting their names on stuff, as with most philanthropy, is not about ego. It's about love of your community, about inspiring others to be generous. Certainly they have legacy of inspiring others to be generous and supporting nonprofits,” she said. “They’re just such good people you’re honored to have their name with your organization because they have such respect in the community."

Barry Davis, who has worked at the Goodman Community Center for 30 summers now, said he’s seen the impact the donation has made in serving the community’s youth.

"We didn’t have that, we had to find places to take the kids to go. We used to go to parks, different parks and play basketball,” he said. “Now that the Goodman brothers helped with this big old building, we have the gym right here, and it helps. It expanded some of the sports programs [now] that we also have the facility right here. It helps a lot of different programs in the community."

Davis recalled a time when he met the Goodman brothers, and wanted to thank them personally.

“I remember one looked at me and smiled and just said, it’s you, you’re the reason that makes it easier for us to donate,” Davis said. “It was a good feeling.

It’s that legacy that Hayes said he works so hard to continue.

“He is a perfect person to pass the torch,” Steinhoff said of Hayes. “John is incredibly generous and kind and soft spoken man who gives to the community in quiet ways. He’s been a great supporter of the center, he’s a fantastic successor to the Goodman legacy."

"Every year I build into my budget charity,” Hayes said. “That’s just part of what our existence is about is to build that into our budget so that we can plan to give back to the community. My commitment to do that is 100%, we will continue to give back what we can.”

Hayes said he’s supported the Goodman Community Center, Carbone Cancer Center, and pays for the first few hundred kids every year at the opening of the Goodman Pool.

“My pockets aren’t as deep as Bob and Irwin’s were, not many people’s are, but I’ll do whatever I can possibly do to continue that and maintain our support for people that need it,” he said.

Hayes said he hopes the store will be able to reopen in late June.

"Irwin and Bob Goodman made countless contributions to Madison during their 70 years of living here. They will be remembered for their kindness and generosity and for the care they demonstrated to Madison. They provided opportunities for vulnerable populations that others had. Success has many measures, but none so powerful as a hand reaching out to another in a gesture of support and human kindness. By this measure and many others, the Goodmans were very successful men. They lived their lives according to their ideals of deep commitment to the people of Madison. When asked about their extraordinary philanthropy, they would always quickly mention their mother, Belle, and explain that she was the inspiration of goodwill, and that she passed this on to them. They found happiness in life through service to others, and their generosity will be remembered for generations to come not only because of their lifetime gifts but also through the continued gifts from the Irwin A. and Robert D. Goodman Foundation that was established after their deaths. Nelson Underwood once said "The true meaning of life is to plant trees under whose shade you do not expect to sit." The Goodmans planted many trees that will serve Madison for many years to come and their Foundation continues to take care of those trees and to plant more trees to preserve their legacy."



- Irwin A. and Robert D. Goodman Foundation, Inc.