State Street restaurant owner wields antique sword to scare off looters

A State Street business owner was seen on surveillance video swinging a sword during the unrest over the weekend.

It happened at Dubai Restaurant early Tuesday morning. The owner says he jumped into action after someone smashed his window, to scare off looters and protect his livelihood.

"I have to protect my business before my life,” said owner Mar Maktabi. “I put all my life into my business, so looters are just going to come and take my business? No take my life before you take my business."

Maktabi is a refugee from Syria. He came to the U.S. seven years ago and has owned the business for two years.

He says the sword is an antique family heirloom, and it usually hangs on the wall of the restaurant.

