State Superintendent won't stand for election

The woman appointed to replace Gov. Tony Evers as state Superintendent when he became governor will not run for office in her own right, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction announced Monday.

Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor made the announcement, which comes nearly two years before voters will head to the ballot box to pick her replacement in order to give others a chance to organize their campaigns to succeed her, the agency said.

“I promised Governor Evers I would commit to completing the 2 1/2 years left in his term as state superintendent and to continue the work we had started together at the DPI, and I will maintain that commitment while I serve this office,” she said in a statement released by DPI.

Despite saying that she plans to leave the position, Stanford Taylor says she still has plenty of work do, including getting her agency's 2021-2023 budget in line. The budget, she adds, will "focus on providing students and schools with the needed supports and resources to ensure all students are successful."

“Every child in this state deserves the chance, the opportunity, and the supports to become a success,” Stanford Taylor said. “This will only happen if we — educators, the governor, legislators, parents, and community members — work together to make sure every student has what they need to learn when they need it.”

Stanford Taylor was appointed to the position in January 2019 and her term is slated to end in July 2021.