State Trooper application deadline one week away

The Number of Wisconsin State Patrol applicants continues to climb, and the deadline to apply is now just one week away.

State Patrol officials believe the new requirement, allowing applicants without 60 college credits to apply, is encouraging more people to get behind the badge. With the updated requirement, new troopers will have up to five years to receive all 60 credits.

Officials say the different requirement was put into place to promote diversity.

WSP explains the change will allow people from all cultural and educational backgrounds to serve Wisconsin. If accepted, applicants will spend six weeks at the Academy and several weeks with a field trainer.

“We want you to get out there and put your application in the process so we can get a wide diverse group of applicants to serve the citizens of Wisconsin,” says State Trooper Dustin Johanning.

The deadline to apply is January 12. Late applications will not be accepted.

