State Troopers searching for vehicle in I-39/90 hit-and-run

The Wisconsin State Patrol is asking for the public’s help finding the vehicle that severely damaged an SUV in a Sunday night hit-and-run on I-39/90 in Dane County.

Investigators posted pictures of the victim’s vehicle on its Facebook page Monday morning, showing the rear end of the Honda CR-V parked alongside the Interstate with its right-rear side smashed.

According to the post, the Honda was heading south on the Interstate around 8 p.m. when it was struck by an unknown vehicle just past the Edgerton interchange. WSP did not indicate if anyone in the vehicle was hurt.

Troopers were unable to get a description of the vehicle that hit it, however they note it likely suffered extensive damage in the collision its front end as well.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Wisconsin State Patrol’s Southwest Region, DeForest post at 608-846-8500.

