State agencies working with FTC, BBB to warn consumers of COVID-19 scams

The Federal Trade Commission says since coronavirus began there have been 18,000 reports in COVID-19 related scams. Of those scams, the agency reports about $3.4 million dollars in losses.

In Wisconsin, there are over 380 reports of COVID-19 related scams.

“At the FTC, we always say that reported fraud is just the tip of the iceberg of the actual fraud that exists in the market place,” said Kossow. “We know the issue is much larger than only those complaints we’ve received.”

The main scams span six different areas: Fake treatments and cures, economic impact payments, phishing scams, government impersonation, employment scams, and price gouging.

The way scammers are going about deploying these scams range from robocalls to phishing emails to online phone calls.

Lara Sutherlin with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection says scammers will pose as government agencies, law enforcement, or even healthcare workers.

The BBB says that some scammers are trying to target small businesses who might be applying for government assistance like grants or loans.

“No matter how convincing the idea sounds or how much your business could receive money, don’t fall for it,” said Better Business Bureau spokesperson Lisa Schiller.

The BBB says to support small businesses you can consider buying a gift card for later, shop local, or see if the business is doing curbside or delivery.

If you’re short on cash, you’re encouraged to like a business’ Facebook pages or giving them review on websites like yelp or social media.

To report a scam or research what scams look like, follow the links below