Wisconsin calling on residents to serve as poll workers

The State of Wisconsin is calling on residents willing to serve as poll workers in their counties for the April 7 election to replace older poll workers who are unable to serve due to health concerns and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know there are Wisconsinites looking for ways to serve their communities through this difficult time,” Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief elections official said. “If you are a state, county or municipal employee, a teacher, a student or someone who is looking for temporary work, municipal clerks need your help.”

According to the release, Wisconsin has approximately 30,000 poll workers, who serve at polling places. A significant number of them are in their 60's and 70's, and many may have other health conditions.

Municipal clerks will provide training for any new election inspectors before the election, according to the release.

Anyone who is interested in working should contact their municipal clerk’s office, which you can find on the MyVote Wisconsin website here.

“The Commission and WEC staff recognize that this is an evolving situation and will continue to rely on the guidance of public health officials. We all stand ready to adjust as directed to ensure the safety of clerks, poll workers and voters,” Wolfe said.

Wisconsin law also allows people to serve as election inspectors in other municipalities within their county. Those willing to serve in a municipality outside of their own, let your clerk know and they can alert the county about your availability. You can also contact the county directly and can find contact information for county clerks here here.