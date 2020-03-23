State companies making respirator masks

Wisconsin-based companies Monterey Mills and Eder Flag will produce barrier respirator masks for use by front-line medical personnel and others seeking protective face coverings.

A large regional health system in Wisconsin has entered into a supplier agreement with Janesville company Monterey Mills to receive the masks.

The health system could not be disclosed due to to the supplier agreement between the two companies, according to a spokesperson who talked with NBC15.

An initial supply of 20,000 barrier masks will be supplied to the health system. The City of Milwaukee Health Department has also requested 2,500 masks, which will be donated.

Monterey Mills, based in Janesville, is a supplier of knitted pile fabric used in a variety of medical and air-filtration products. Eder Flag, based in Oak Creek, is the nation’s largest manufacturer of flags and flagpoles. They are converting part of their flag-sewing operations to produce the barrier masks, according to a release.

“It’s wonderful to have two companies in the region coming together to fill this need,” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said. “Both companies are known for their quality products and I have no doubt these masks will be met with open arms by health care, law enforcement, and anyone working among the general public during these challenging times.”

Dan Sinykin, president of Monterey Mills, said the protective facemasks are designed to be washable and reversible so that either side can be used directly in front of the face.

“We’re combining air filtration and insulation fabrics, with a membrane liner to create a highly effective, comfortable respirator mask. The masks are designed to be re-useable, cleaned in an industrial or home washer, and available for multiple uses.” Sinykin said. These masks will be American made with product and labor created here in the U.S. With calls coming in from all over the country, we’re ready now to start producing masks and to answer the call for help.”