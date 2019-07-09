State lawmakers looking to better support family farms and agriculture

State lawmakers, including Department of Agriculture Secretary Brad Pfaff toured local family farms in Janesville on Tuesday, hearing firsthand from farmers and business owners about the challenges they face.

These lawmakers are looking for more ways to support Wisconsin's agriculture industry.

Scott Skelly's family farm, Skelly's Farm Market, was one of the farms lawmakers visited. Skelly's family has been farming in the area since the 1800s.

"There was a little bit of cows, chickens, pigs, horses, all that," Skelly said.

About 30 years ago, Skelly and his brother started transitioning to growing produce.

"We started with a few rows of sweet corn around the house and started selling them to the neighbors," Skelly said.

Now, their farm grows several different types of fruits and vegetables. Pfaff said he wants to encourage other local farms to diversify their crops, just like Skelly's family has done.

"Diversity is king. We need to make sure that we continue to provide our family farmers with options and opportunities to continue to expand their reach," Pfaff said.

Skelly said growing a variety of crops helps keep things relatively stable in the face of weather and other challenges.

"By having a diversity of crops, it helps bridge that if we get a couple of weeks of bad weather, that season might be really tough, but we hope to even things out through all of them," he said.

State Rep. Don Vruwink (D-Milton) organized Tuesday's tours. He said he is already working on a bill to help farmers diversify.

"I have a bill that I want to introduce for places just like here, Skelley’s Farm Market where diversity, a bill where farmers can diversify, a $50,000 grant maybe to buy them a tractor, get them started on certain crops they want to start, to get them started if they want to apply for it," Vruwink said.

Both Pfaff and Vruwink agree supporting local farms is crucial to growing the state's economy.

"We want to keep jobs in rural areas as part of the local economy because they give back so much for every dollar," Vruwink said.

Diversity was a big focus Tuesday, but Pfaff said he is working on other ways to support family farms as well. These include finding more markets for farmers' products and investing in better transportation and internet service in Wisconsin's rural communities.