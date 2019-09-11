State lawmakers propose to rename highway in honor of 9/11 victims

Wisconsin lawmakers announced legislation to honor victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks at the State Capitol Wednesday morning.

Gordon Habereman and family members of other 9/11 victims.

A portion of State Highway 28 will be designated as the ‘Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial Highway.’

Kewaskum High School graduate Andrea Haberman was on the 92nd floor of the north tower when it came crashing down.

“I recall well the fear for our Andrea and the frantic feeling of helplessness we felt as we watched, along with the country, as the towers fell," said Andrea’s father, Gordon Habereman.

For several years, Haberman's family and friends have been planning this memorial.

The memorial broke ground in June, and a piece of the north tower of the World Trade Center will stand on the memorial by the end of fall.

