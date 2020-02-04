State lawmakers to meet on Bart Starr Memorial Bridge

A public hearing at the State Capitol today will discuss renaming a Green Bay bridge after Packers legend Bart Starr.

Green Bay Common Council President Mark Steuer brought the proposal to rename the Walnut Street Bridge before the alders for approval. It was then sent up to the state level. The bridge is roughly three miles from Lambeau Field.

On Tuesday, the Committee on Transportation, Veterans and Military Affairs will hold a public hearing on Senate Bill 502.

The bill reads:

"This bill directs the Department of Transportation to designate and, upon receipt of sufficient contributions from interested parties, mark the bridge on STH 29 across the Fox River in the city of Green Bay as the 'Bart Starr Memorial Bridge.

"No state funds, other than from contributions from interested parties, may be used for the erection or maintenance of any markers to identify the highway as the 'Bart Starr Memorial Bridge.'”

State Sen. Dave Hansen (D-Green Bay) says he is the lead author on the bill, and is also leading the push to get the bridge renamed for the great No. 15.

Starr passed away in May at the age of 85.

Starr led the Packers to five NFL titles. The most famous of those games was the 1967 Ice Bowl at Lambeau Field. Bart Starr's quarterback sneak won the game for the Packers and cemented him in the history of the NFL, Green Bay, and all of sports.