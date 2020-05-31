State of Emergency declared, curfew imposed on Madison's Isthmus

A state of emergency has been declared for Madison's Isthmus and a curfew imposed that will last until 5 a.m. A second curfew will start st 9:30 p.m. Sunday and will be in effect until 5 a.m. Monday.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway issued the declaration late Saturday night, along with the following statement:

“I do not take this action lightly, and I want to be clear that this is in response to a number of people endangering themselves and others by shattering glass, destroying property, and engaging in widespread, systematic looting of local businesses.” Said the Mayor. “This is NOT in response to the peaceful and legitimate protests that took place earlier today.”



“I am heartbroken, this is worse than any of the Halloween riots I witnessed here in terms of the amount of looting and property damage. This is a very dangerous situation, people live above all of these stores being breached. I strongly support and thank the Mayor for imposing a curfew," said Alder Mike Verveer, District 4, who represents the area hardest hit by disturbances today.



“I encourage everyone in Madison that is protesting the murder of George Floyd and the insidious, systemic racism that our country suffers from, to follow Madison’s Black leaders and Black-led organizations, who organized a significant, impactful event this afternoon and will continue to work in our community.” Added Mayor Rhodes-Conway. “To anyone from outside Madison, seeking to foment trouble and harm our community: this emergency order is also directed at you. We don’t want you here, and we reject any attempt to incite violence.”

The state of emergency will remain in effect until June 3.