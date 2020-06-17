State targets $80 million to help schools recover from pandemic

More than $80 million in financial assistance is being set aside to help the states grade schools and high schools as well as colleges and universities recover from the coronavirus pandemic that forced major changes to their spring semesters, the Evers Administration announced Wednesday.

“Our educators, faculty members, staff, and students have risen to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, adapting with very little warning, and planning for a new normal,” Gov. Evers said.

Both the $46.6 million that K-12 schools will receive as well as the $37 million being earmarked for higher education institution is coming from the $2.3 billion the state of Wisconsin was given as part of the federal government's $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus program.

The funding comes on top of the $354 million being directly funding by Congress' CARES Act.

“I’ve always said what’s best for our kids is what’s best for our state, so I am hopeful this funding can help alleviate expenses already incurred and further creative efforts to transition between in-person learning and distance learning seamlessly as we prepare for the upcoming fall semester and continue to fight COVID-19 in Wisconsin,” Evers continued.

The money targeted at K-12 schools will prioritize students and districts that have been more reliant on remote learning and those most affected by the pandemic. The grants given to colleges and universities will let them reimburse necessary, unbudgeted expenses they incurred as a result of coronavirus.