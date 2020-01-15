State to close assisted living center at veterans home

State officials have decided to shut down a veterans assisted living facility in southeastern Wisconsin.

The state Department of Veterans Affairs announced Wednesday that it would close Fairchild Hall on the Wisconsin Southern Center campus in Union Grove by April in the face of declining demand. The department said only 11 people are currently living in the facility.

They will be allowed to move to a veterans nursing home on the campus. Fairchild Hall staff will be allowed to transfer to the nursing home. The hall will remain open until April 12 or until all residents have relocated.