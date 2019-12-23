State to receive $10 million grant to improve early childhood education

The state of Wisconsin will receive a $10 million grant from the federal government to improve its early childhood education system, Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday. The money will help the state collect better information about its early care and education system, his office explained.

“The first years of a kid’s life set the tone for their future success,” said Gov. Evers. “Right now, many families struggle to find affordable and reliable care for their kids before they reach school age. This grant provides us with an opportunity to clear some of those hurdles, and to connect the dots for our kids and their families.”

The funds come from the Health and Human Services Department’s Preschool Development Birth to Five fund (PDG B-5), the Governor’s Office said.

As part of its study, state officials will examine ways for Wisconsin to find and keep early care and education workers and then give them the support they need. The Governor’s Office referred to finding qualified employees one of its biggest challenges.

“This grant gives us an opportunity to rethink how Wisconsin values early childhood,” Secretary-designee Emilie Amundson said.

They also plan to find ways to make sure vulnerable and underserved children have access to early-care and school-age programs. State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor explained the funding will allow them to come up with “a Wisconsin-specific approach” to the challenges the state faces.

“Providing a strong educational foundation for our youngest learners is critical to close opportunity and achievement gaps,” Taylor added. “This exciting opportunity for our state has the potential to transform the way we serve families and prepare our children for their K-12 education.”

Wisconsin was one of only six states to receive grants during this second round of funding, the state pointed out, noting that in the initial round of funding 46 states and territories received federal dollars.

