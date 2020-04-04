Statewide "Jump Around" brings Badger spirits up during pandemic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)- What started as an idea between two neighbors has grown to an entire neighborhood, and the air waves of Wisconsin.
Two neighbors spread an idea over social media to "Jump Around" to bring their typically very social neighborhood together during the COVID-19 outbreak. Radio stations plan to blast the song at 3:00 p.m. Saturday.
This is the current list of radio stations that plan to participate, according to the neighbors organizing the event.
Madison:
Z104.1
101.5 WIBA
1310 AM WIBA
96.3 Star Country
92.1 Rewind 921
1070 AM The Game
Janesville/S Wisconsin:
WJVL 99.9 FM
Milwaukee/SE Wisconsin:
95.7 BIG FM
106.1 FM 106
97.3 The Game
100.7 V 100.7 JAMS
Green Bay/Fox Cities/NE Wisconsin:
WIXX 101.1 FM
JACK FM 94.3
DUKE FM 93.5, 93.1, 99.7
Y100 FM
Black River Falls/W Wisconsin:
W WIS 99.7 FM
Whitehall/NW Wisconsin:
WHTL 102.3 FM
Eau Claire/NW Wisconsin:
95.1 Hot Country B95
98.7 The Brew
Z100
Wausau/NC Wisconsin:
WIFC 95.5 FM
WDEZ 101.9 FM
NBC15 wants to see you "Jump Around." To send us your photos or videos, click here.