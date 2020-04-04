Statewide "Jump Around" brings Badger spirits up during pandemic

What started as an idea between two neighbors is now hitting the air waves of Wisconsin.

As NBC15 News first reported, two neighbors spread an idea over social media to dance to House of Pain's hit single "Jump Around," to bring their typically social neighborhood together during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, radio stations plan to blast the song at 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

This is the current list of radio stations that plan to participate, according to the neighbors organizing the event:

Madison:

Z104.1

101.5 WIBA

1310 AM WIBA

96.3 Star Country

92.1 Rewind 921

1070 AM The Game

Janesville/S Wisconsin:

WJVL 99.9 FM

Milwaukee/SE Wisconsin:

95.7 BIG FM

106.1 FM 106

97.3 The Game

100.7 V 100.7 JAMS

Green Bay/Fox Cities/NE Wisconsin:

WIXX 101.1 FM

JACK FM 94.3

DUKE FM 93.5, 93.1, 99.7

Y100 FM

Black River Falls/W Wisconsin:

W WIS 99.7 FM

Whitehall/NW Wisconsin:

WHTL 102.3 FM

Eau Claire/NW Wisconsin:

95.1 Hot Country B95

98.7 The Brew

Z100

Wausau/NC Wisconsin:

WIFC 95.5 FM

WDEZ 101.9 FM