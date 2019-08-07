Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Lisbon man

A Silver Alert has been expanded statewide for a missing 72-year-old man from Waukesha County.

Authorities say David Stenzel was last seen on August 6 around 2 p.m. at a home home on Willow Spring Drive in Lisbon.

On Wednesday, the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department said they believe he may be hitchhiking and has ties to the Wisconsin Rapids area. They said he could be heading that way.

Stenzel is a white male, 5'6" and weighs 172 pounds. Authorities believe he is wearing a black t-shirt and black jogging pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waukesha County Sheriff's Department at 262-548-7122.