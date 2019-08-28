Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Oak Creek woman

Authorities issued a Statewide Silver Alert for a 73-year-old Oak Creek woman Wednesday morning.

Diane Macknight was last seen on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at her Oak Creek home. Authorities say her husband arrived home to find her and their car missing. It is unknown where Macknight is headed.

She may be driving in a green 2009 Subaru Outback with Wisconsin plates: 561NHD.

Macknight is described as 5 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. She has gray hair and blue colored eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue or red pullover long-sleeve top, blue jeans, dark brown shoes, and eyeglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oak Creek PD at 414-762-8200.

