Statewide drive to help Mississippi families impacted by ICE raid

Local volunteers collected thousands of dollars worth of donations to help families in Mississippi impacted by ICE raids.

Across Wisconsin, groups of volunteers filled vans with canned goods, toiletries and other items. Jessie Alarcon, one of the organizers, said that she estimates about $10,000 worth of donations in Madison alone.

"We have been overjoyed with the response to this," Alarcon said. "It's so emotional because we're getting help from everywhere. Everywhere around the state."

Alarcon said other collecting locations were in Manitowoc and Milwaukee. All of the items are heading to a church in Morton, Mississippi on Friday night. Organizers say they chose the particular destination because it is a small community that has received little coverage.

"We want the immigrant community and the entire world to know that, no matter what, we care," Alarcon said. "No matter what community you're in-- Madison, Wisconsin, Mississippi-- we're all in this together."