Stay-at-home supporters plan counterprotest over social media

Stay-at-home supporters are planning a virtual counter-protest next weekend, days after an anti-stay-at-home protest is scheduled at the State Capitol Building in Madison.

According to its Facebook page, the "Safer at Home Rally" asks people to demonstrate their support for Wisconsin's stay-at-home order by posting to social media using a series of hashtags.

"Originally this began in Wisconsin, but regardless of where you live, we’d love to see everyone showing support and compassion for their fellow citizens, cheering on the healthcare workers putting their health on the line for us, and demonstrating our dedication to protecting the medically vulnerable," according to the group.

The group says they decided to organize the protest virtually after they say in-person protests across Wisconsin last weekend endangered people's lives and threatened the state's health care system.

This comes after the page the "Wisconsin Freedom Rally" announced they would hold protests at the Capitol Building next Friday to express concern about the extended stay-at-home order set to last until May 26. Those protesters say the order threatens residents' financial stability and civil liberties.

Stay-at-home supporters meanwhile say the extended order will make sure the rising number of COVID-19 cases eventually flattens in our state.

The 'Safer at Home' order closes all non-essential businesses, forbids public gatherings and cancels classes for the rest of the school year.

On Monday, Gov. Evers announced the 'Badger Bounce Back' plan, in which he lays out how Wisconsin will gradually reopen its economy and lift the stay-at-home order as the number of coronavirus cases fall.