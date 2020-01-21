Steil: Need to tackle rising health care costs in 2020

Congressman Bryan Steil is no longer the new kid in Congress.

Rep. Bryan Steil (WMTV)

He was first elected in 2018, and currently serves on the House Financial Services Committee.

On Tuesday, he spoke with NBC15’s Isabel Lawrence about his past year in Washington, and what he hopes to accomplish in 2020.

“2019 was a busy year and I wanted to be the people’s voice in Washington. I was on the road, talking with people and hearing about their issues,” said Steil.

Steil plans to listen to his constituents this Friday at a listening session from 8:30 a.m. to 9:20 a.m. at the Clinton Village Hall. He said he wants suggestions on how to improve Washington, and answer their questions on what happens on Capitol Hill.

“I can’t get through the grocery store without someone grabbing my arm, and talking about the rising cost of health care,” said Steil. “I think that is one of the pinnacle issues that we have to address, in particular, the cost of prescription drugs for our seniors.”

The congressman believes there could be a non-partisan bill this Spring on health care costs. He also wants Congress to tackle the national debt, which currently stands at about $23 trillion.

He is also working on addressing human trafficking, and has a bill that goes after illicit financing. With the impeachment proceedings in Washington, Congressman Steil said he is frustrated with the partisanship that continues as the trial starts.

“I look forward to having this behind us so we can get on with the work we normally do, “ said Steil. “There are so many critical issues we are facing, day in and day out, the partisanship we are seeing in Washington frustrates me and I think, frustrates a lot of people.”

Steil said he is focusing on issues in Washington first, before he begins to campaign prior to the election in November.