Steve Martin and Martin Short bringing comedy show to Madison

The two Martins are coming to Madison! Comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short are bringing their live comedy show, "The Funniest Show in Town at the Moment," to the Overture Center in September.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 21 at 11 a.m. The show, with special guests Paul Shaffer and Alison Brown and Fair Weather Friends, takes place on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. in the Capitol Theater.

Martin and Short have been close friends since they met on the set of the 1986 film "Three Amigos." After that, they worked on two more films together: "Father of the Bride" (1991) and "Father of the Bride Part II" (1995).

The two titans of comedy have been touring together since 2015, when they launched their first live show, called "A Very Stupid Conversation." A press release by FPC Live (Frank Productions) says "The Funniest Show in Town at the Moment" is a show that redefines the form in unexpected and profound ways from two of the funniest, most influential and acclaimed talents of the past century.

"Their humor is often subversive, but it is always a joyous self-deprecating romp from two comedy masters driven to make each other laugh as much as the audience," the release says. "The jokes come at you at a rapid-fire pace with little set-up and big punch lines as they mock Hollywood and the fickle nature of celebrity, but the comedy truly soars when they lovingly (and relentlessly) roast each other."

The tour follows Martin and Short's sold-out tour, "An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life." That show was filmed for a Netflix special that earned rave reviews and garnered four Emmy nominations.

"The Funniest Show in Town at the Moment" is presented by FPC Live. Tickets are available at Overture.org, 608-258-4141 and at the Overture Center Box Office, starting Feb. 21 at 11 a.m.