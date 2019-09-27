Stevens Point man celebrates 1000 days of working out

Don Sankey of Stevens Point celebrated 1,000 consecutive days of working out Friday. The 50-year-old father and car dealer has woken up at 3 a.m. to work out for almost three full years. He has visited over 20 Anytime Fitness gyms around the United States to get his workout in while traveling. Sankey said he didn’t realize how huge the accomplishment was.

Don Sankey works out for 1,000 days in a row on Sep. 27, 2019 (WSAW Photo)

“It actually became way bigger of a deal than I thought it was going to be. To me, it was just another number. I’ve hit 800, 900 before. It’s just another day. But today I guess is pretty monumental," Sankey said.

Sankey said he plans to continue his journey through the New Year. That will bring him to 1,095 days, so he said he’ll do five more to make it an even 1,100.