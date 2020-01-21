Stewart sparks fast La Follette start en route to 71-56 win

With Waunakee hosting undefeated La Follette, Isaiah Stewart's eight points sparked a 14-3 lead to open the game of the Lancers before Waunakee tied things up at 16.

Stewart began his run off a Dakovin Prather assist for a three, followed by Ben Probst finding the senior guard in the corner.

Then Prather to Probst on the hockey assist set Stewart up for another fastbreak basket as he scored eight of the Lancers first 10 points.

Caden Nelson's driving layup brought the Warriors within two, but La Follette utlimately handed Waunakee their third loss of the season, 71-56.