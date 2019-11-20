Stick to a budget this Thanksgiving holiday shopping season

The National Retail Federation estimates more than 165 million people will shop over the 2019 Thanksgiving Holiday weekend.

Black Friday still coming out on top as the biggest shopping day with an estimated 114 million people expected to hit the stores.

UW-Madison Director of the Personal Finance Program Linda Lepe said when it comes to sticking to your budget one of the best tips is, "do your homework."

"Know what you're shopping for before you hit the stores," Lepe said. "That way you're focused and not easily distracted by the Black Friday frenzy."

Other tips Lepe suggested include not calling it a "budget" but a "spending plan." Using cash instead of a card so you limit how much you can spend and keep track of how much you spend as you go on your phone.

"Use your phone to your advantage," Lepe said. "Double check deals and add up the amount your spending on your calculator."