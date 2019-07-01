Still no suspect in Shake the Lake shooting

As police release new details into the shooting at Madison’s Shake the Lake event, investigators are still searching for the person who pulled the trigger, sending the crowd into a stampede.

At a press conference Monday afternoon, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Madison Police Chief Mike Koval addressed security concerns at the event.

Mayor Rhodes-Conway praising the authorities’ response time: “I think that we did an incredible job going into the event to be prepared, and I think that our response time, despite gun violence which nobody wants at an event, I think that our response time is really good.”

Madison police say the victim and suspect knew each other, but investigators still haven’t narrowed down a suspect. Experts are now using the weapon and shell casings found at the scene to recover DNA evidence in hopes in hopes of pinpointing a suspect.

Ahead of the event, the Madison Police Department worked with state and federal law enforcement to come up with a contingency plan in case of emergency.

“As we get close to the event, we're constantly doing networking with state and federal authorities, as well as our own intelligence, to see are there any tangible, or more covert threats, that would suggest through social media platforms, or other intelligence sources, that there is anything we have to pay particular heed to,” says Chief Koval.

Mayor Rhodes-Conway says this “frightening” event shouldn’t deter Madisonians from enjoying what the city has to offer.

“As mayor, I am absolutely committed to maintain balance of community accessible, and freedom with the need for safety and security,” she says. “While the potential for violence always exists, with our without weapons, we as a community do not want to give up our ability to hold public celebrations."

Chief Koval now asks everyone to keep their eyes open, and report anything suspicious right away.

“We have so many officers at these events, you literally probably only have to walk about 15 yards at max, and just say, ‘Hey, I’m a little bit concerned about a skirmish I see, a conflict over there,’” he says.

Chief Koval also says a surge of gun violence shows just how much has changed in recent years.

“We have so many conflicts that are being resolved at the barrel of a gun these days, that in the past, when I was a young copper in '83, would have been a fist fight. Not anymore."

From here, MPD will review its response and plans from the Shake the Lake event, to better prepare for future public events.

Officers ask if you have any information about the shooting, contact Madison Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

The shooting happened Saturday night, when one person was shot and injured, and a police officer was injured at the Shake the Lake Festival. It happened a few minutes after the firework show concluded, on John Nolen Drive underneath the Monona Terrace.