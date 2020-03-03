Stocks jump after Fed makes emergency rate cut in response to coronavirus

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks got a boost Tuesday after the Federal Reserve made an emergency cut to interest rates in hopes of shielding the economy from the effects of the fast-spreading virus.

Specialist Peter Mazza works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, March 2, 2020. (Source: AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Stocks swung from a loss of 1% to a gain of 1% shortly after the Fed’s announcement, then were up 0.6% in mid-morning trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average had surged 5% Monday and had its biggest-ever point gain in anticipation of moves by the Fed and other central banks to support the global economy following the worst week for stocks since the financial crisis of 2008.

The Fed cut short-term rates by half a percentage point, the biggest cut in more than a decade.

Stocks initially opened lower after the Group of Seven countries held off on giving the global economy new stimulus.

Some were hoping for a wide-ranging package of economic support. Instead, the group only reaffirmed their commitment to use “all appropriate policy tools” to achieve growth.

