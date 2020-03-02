Stocks open higher on Wall Street following a 7-day rout

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street following a seven-day rout brought on by worries that the spreading coronavirus outbreak will stunt the global economy.

Trader David O'Day works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Markets in Asia ended mostly higher and European markets were mixed.

U.S. stocks are coming off their worst weekly drop since the financial crisis of 2008.

Gloomy forecasts for the world economy have hurt sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 61 points, or 0.3%, to 25,479. The S&P 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.2%, to 2,961.

The Nasdaq added 24 points, or 0.3%, to 8,598. Bond prices rose again, sending yields lower.

