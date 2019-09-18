Stolen SUV recovered in Madison

A 28-year-old Madison woman and a 35-year-old Portage woman were arrested following a traffic stop in Madison on Wednesday morning.

According to the Dane County Sheriff's Office, at 3 a.m. deputies stopped a stolen Ford Explorer on the 3800 block of East Washington Avenue Wednesday. A K9 also responded and alerted there were drugs in the vehicle.

Samantha Pritzkow was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owners Consent, several counts of Bail Jumping, including 4 felony counts, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Her passenger, Alyssa Koelsch, Portage, was also arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant.

The Ford Explorer was reported stolen on September 9 from the City of Madison.