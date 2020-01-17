Stolen SUV used as getaway car following Walgreens theft in Madison, police say

Several teens escaped arrest by police after they sped away form a west side Walgreens after one of the teens partially drank two bottles of wine, said Madison police.

MPD spokesman Joel DeSpain said a resident on Arapahoe Lane reported his Land Rover was stolen from his driveway. Then around 2 a.m. Friday, his vehicle was used as a getaway car at the Walgreens located at 7810 Mineral Point Road, said DeSpain.

A Walgreens employee told police a male teen took two bottles of wine from a shelf and began drinking them. DeSpain said the teen was contacted and he tried to hide one of the bottles in his pants, but ended up leaving it behind as he ran away.

Several other teens also headed to the alcohol section, but also ran off and they all got into the Land Rover, said DeSpain.

An officer spotted the SUV on Gammon Road and tried to pull it over, but it took off. DeSpain said the officer did not chase the vehicle per MPD policy.

