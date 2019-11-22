Stolen car crashes into home on Madison's north side

Madison police said a stolen car crashed into a home on Madison's north side Thursday night.

Around 10:46 p.m., police were called to the 2800 block of Commercial Avenue after a black Audi crashed into a bedroom. Police said the house was significantly damaged.

One person was inside the home at the time of the crash, but they were not injured.

The car is listed as stolen out of Middleton, and it was empty when officers arrived. Police said officers had previously attempted to pull the car over, but the MPD was not involved in the crash.