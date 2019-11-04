Stolen car found in bushes on Madison's west side

Madison police said a stolen car was found stuck in bushes on the city's west side Sunday morning.

Police said the Kia was wedged in the bushes near a parking lot in the 1200 block of McKenna Boulevard.

Its owner, a 31-year-old Madison woman, had reported the car stolen Friday morning after she left it unlocked and running to warm up outside of her Kottke Drive home.

There was front-end damage to the car, and inside, police found a purse, two sets of house keys and three garage door openers that did not belong to the victim.