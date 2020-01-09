Stolen car involved in hit-and-run crash in Madison, police say

Officers are looking for two people who took off from a stolen vehicle following a crash Tuesday evening, according to Madison police.

Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said a woman was driving on Midvale Boulevard near Odana Road Tuesday at 4:40 p.m. when a speeding car hit her vehicle. The car that hit her rolled over, and the driver and his passenger ran away, said DeSpain.

The car was stolen from Minneapolis and a bullet, digital scale and partially-smoked marijuana blunt was found inside the rolled-over car according to DeSpain.

