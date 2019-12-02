Stolen car recovered near scene of home burglary

Madison police said a victim's stolen car was recovered early Saturday morning at the scene of a home burglary.

On Tuesday, Nov. 26, police said a 58-year-old woman was driving in the area of Gilson Street when she thought she ran something over. She got out to find out what it was, and when she turned back around, her car was gone.

A witness reported that two suspects, about 17 to 18 years old, pulled up in an older model sedan while the victim was outside her vehicle. Both vehicles then left the area.

The stolen car was then recovered Saturday near the scene of a home burglary in the 900 block of Blue Aster Trail.

In the home burglary, the victims inadvertently left their garage door open overnight. At least one intruder entered their home while they slept, and stole wallets, a cell phone and two sets of car keys. The burglars made off with the victims' cars: a Honda Civic and a Porsche Cayenne GTS.