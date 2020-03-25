Stolen gun recovered, 2 arrested during traffic stop in downtown Madison

Madison police arrested two people and recovered a loaded handgun during a high-risk traffic stop in downtown Madison Tuesday afternoon.

Police said 19-year-old Keolan Phillips and 21-year-old Francheska Burke were arrested just before 5 p.m. near the intersection of East Main Street and South Blair Street.

Just before the traffic stop, a 23-year-old Madison man told police Phillips assaulted him in an East Washington Avenue parking lot, that he is familiar with Phillips, and believed him to be armed.

Phillips was a passenger in the car that was pulled over. He was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct.

Burke, another passenger, was in possession of over 13 grams of marijuana and $3,600. She was arrested for possession of THC and bail jumping.

Police said the recovered handgun had been stolen from an unlocked car on March 22. It had been parked in the 4500 block of Milwaukee Street.