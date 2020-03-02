‘Clover is home!’: Stolen hedgehog returned to Green Bay wildlife sanctuary

Clover the hedgehog is back at its Green Bay wildlife sanctuary after she was stolen over a week ago.

The Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary says Clover "got a bath, ate some treats, and enjoyed some cuddle time from a very excited staff!"

The sanctuary's veterinarian monitored Clover over the weekend to make sure she is healthy. The sanctuary also thanked the community for helping spread the word after Clover went missing.

"Thank you to all of you for your concern and for spreading the word to find her," sanctuary posted to Facebook.

"We are so happy she's home and for all of your support and kindness during this rough week. We are proud to be apart of Green Bay-- an amazing community! Thank you and welcome home Clover!" according to the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary.