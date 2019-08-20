Stolen vehicle recovered after minor crash, suspects at large

A stolen vehicle was recovered in Madison Monday night when a driver accidentally rear-ended it.

Madison police said a 64-year-old Madison man pulled over after he accidentally rear-ended a small SUV on East Washington Avenue near Lexington Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

He was surprised when the occupants of the SUV suddenly opened the doors and took off running, leaving the damaged SUV in the road.

Police said the vehicle had been stolen in Verona overnight.

The 64-year-old man works for a private security company, and was in uniform. Police said it's possible the fleeing teens thought he was an officer.

A K9 search for the suspects was unsuccessful.