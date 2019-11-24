Stolen vehicle pursuit leads to teen arrest

A 16-year-old was arrested after a vehicle pursuit on Sunday morning in Dane County.

A gray 2018 Dodge Durango was reported stolen out of Madison on Friday.

A Dane County Deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle as it traveled on Highway 151, south of Nelson Road at 1:48 a.m., according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

The driver failed to stop and a vehicle pursuit began.

The pursuit traveled nearly 2 miles and reached speeds of 74 mph. The 16-year old juvenile driver from Madison stopped the vehicle and was arrested on an absconder warrant, felony eluding, and operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The 16-year-old driver was taken to the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center. The two other juvenile passengers were detained and identified as a 15-year old and a 14-year old from Madison. They were released to their respective parental guardians.