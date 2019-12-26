Stolen vehicle tracked down via its installed GPS system

A stolen vehicle’s factory-installed GPS system led police officers straight to its location and led to the arrest of one of the teens suspected of stealing it, the Department said, noting that they were still looking for the other suspect.

According to the Fitchburg Police Department, the suspects entered the home, in the 3000 block of Portarlington Lane, early Christmas Eve morning, by using the garage door opener inside an unlocked car that was parked outside. Once in the house, they grabbed a key fob and purse, then drove off in the car that was parked in the garage.

After calling police, the homeowner activated the GPS system, which indicated the vehicle was at a 7-Eleven on Park Street, in the Town of Madison, Fitchburg Police said. Officers there tracked it down and arrested the 18-year-old who was still in the vehicle. A juvenile ran from the scene and is still on the run, police added.

Officers are still trying to confirm the identity of the juvenile, police said, adding that because the investigation is still open, they will not be releasing any more information.

The Fitchburg Police Department is asking people who live along Portarlington Lane to check their home surveillance systems for any activity from that night. Anyone who finds relevant video is asked to call police at 608-270-4300.

