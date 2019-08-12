Stolen vehicles recovered in Northern Rock County

The Rock County Sheriff's Office recovered four stolen vehicles in Northern Rock County.

According to the sheriff's office, one of the vehicles was recovered after it was involved in a pursuit with deputies on August 8.

On August 11, deputies were called to a cornfield off of North Wilder Road in the Town of Porter at 1:30 p.m. The deputies were called after the property owner discovered the vehicle. At 4:09 p.m. another property owner discovered the remaining two stolen vehicles in a field off Casey Road in the Town of Porter.

Sheriff Troy Knudson said the vehicles were well hidden and undetectable from passing motorists.

According to the Sheriff's Office, all four vehicles were unlocked with the ignition keys readily available.

Anyone with information regarding these thefts is asked to call Rock County Communications Non-Emergency at 608-757-2244, Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636, or the Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.