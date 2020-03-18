Stores alter hours in response to COVID-19

Stores across the nation are allowing customers to shop early with concerns for elderly and people with compromised immune systems being vulnerable to COVID-19.

Festival Foods is altering hours to respond to the changing COVID-19 situation. Starting Wednesday, March 18, locations previously open 24 hours will close at midnight and open at 5 a.m. This is to allow staff time to sanitize and stock products.

In a press release, Festival Foods staff encouraged elderly people and those with a compromised immune system to shop between 5 and 7 a.m.

Target Chairman and CEO Brian Cornell also stated the following:

"We’ll reduce hours and close all stores by 9 p.m. daily. This will help us as we replenish and deeply clean our stores for our guests. And it builds on measures we shared earlier this month, including enhanced cleaning and more staffing for in-demand services that support social distancing, like Order Pickup and Drive Up.

We’ll also reserve the first hour of shopping each Wednesday to support vulnerable guests, including the elderly and those with underlying health concerns."

On March 16, Dollar General's Facebook page state the following:

"Beginning Tuesday, March 17, we are strongly encouraging our first hour of operations be dedicated to our senior shoppers. Additionally, all stores will close an hour earlier in order for employees to clean, restock shelves as well as for their health and wellbeing."

