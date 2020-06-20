Stores see steady customer traffic the first weekend of Phase 2 in Dane County

Saturday marked the first weekend businesses in Dane County can be open at 50 percent capacity. At Hilldale Shopping Center there was a steady stream of people coming in and out.

Business owners say they're relieved to see so many customers. “Everybody is really grateful for it we've had customers calling ahead of time asking what is your policy…we want to make sure were going to be safe if we're going there,” said Jennifer Van Wart, owner of Twigs at Hilldale.

Most stores are encouraging customers to wear masks and some are requiring it.

Dane County health official are also encouraging social distancing inside all stores and restaurants.