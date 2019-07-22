Storm chaser captures Price County tornado on video

Medford storm chaser Jason Hess said he spotted two cells on radar Friday when he and his wife decided to get in the car and head toward it.

The two captured video of the tornado touch down near Highway 8 and County Highway T near the Price County/ Lincoln County line at about 7:06 p.m.

Hess said he’s been chasing storms for 10 years.

Friday, two tornadoes were found to have quickly moved through parts of Lincoln and Oneida counties.

The first touched down around 7 p.m. near Tripoli in northern Lincoln County, along Highway 8, which straddles the Lincoln/Oneida County border. The tornado, rated as an EF0 with estimated winds of 60 to 80 mph, traveled for about 10 miles to the east, lifting near the town of Bradley.

Not long after at 7:45 p.m., another tornado was confirmed to have taken place in southern Oneida County just to the west of Pelican Lake. tornado was an EF1 with estimated winds of 86 to 110 mph.

