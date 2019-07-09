Storms possible again on Wednesday

After a few days of gorgeous weather, storm chances have returned to the area. This will come with two rounds of wet weather. One is moving through Tuesday evening with another round possible by Wednesday evening.

The culprit is an approaching Low Pressure system. Storms Tuesday night are along a warm front. We should get into a break for most of the daytime hours Wednesday. A cold front swings through Wednesday afternoon and evening with additional storm development.

While we are generally talking just typical summertime thunderstorms, there is the potential of an isolated strong to severe storm on Wednesday. The best chance of storm activity would mainly be Madison and points eastward on Wednesday.

Looking dark out your window? You can track the storms heading in your direction with the NBC15 Weather Authority App. Available now on all mobile devices in the Google Play Store for Android users or the App Store for iOS users.